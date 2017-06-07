Police: Teens steal car, knock over gas pump at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police were looking for three teenagers who stole a car early Wednesday morning and crashed into a gas pump, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 8100 block of East 21st Street. Officers were dispatched to the gas station in response to a disturbance, according to an IMPD incident report.

They discovered someone had stolen a man’s 2004 Chevrolet Impala and crashed it into a pump at the Speedway gas station. Police said the suspects—two 15-year-old males and a 15-year-old female—were caught on surveillance cameras.

The car knocked over a pump during the incident. Damage to the car and pump was estimated at $3,500.