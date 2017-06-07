Pregnant woman in Washington dies after 6-year-old son backs over her with van

TACOMA, Wash. — A pregnant woman was killed after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports Shannon MacLeod, 35, was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her.

Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

Firefighters used equipment to lift the vehicle off the woman, who was eight months pregnant at the time. She died on the way to the hospital.

Doctors were able to perform an emergency C-section and save the baby boy, who was taken to Seattle Children’s Hospital. But family tells KIRO-TV he is not doing well and not showing much brain activity.

Her 6-year-old son and other children in the minivan were not injured.

To make matters worse, the family was already recovering from a tragedy — a fire gutted their home back in December, and they’ve been living in a motel. “I’m not asking for a lot but my family is in desperate need. They lost everything in the fire and now we lost our mother,” Shannon’s son Nathan MacLeod told KIRO-TV.

They set up a GoFundMe account to help with the unexpected funeral expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.