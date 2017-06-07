State police and Wayne Township Fire team up for silly video over Heimlich maneuver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police and the Wayne Township Fire Department teamed up to produce a silly video over a serious subject.

In the 2:49 clip, Sgt. John Perrine and Captain Michael Pruitt demonstrate how to perform the Heimlich maneuver while poking fun at each other about eating donuts and not working out.

This isn’t the first time authorities in Indiana have produced silly but informative videos.

In February, Perrine posted a funny PSA about the importance of using turn signals. Last August, troopers stared in a hilarious rendition of “Summer Night” on the last day of the Indiana State Fair.