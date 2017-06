Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The summer solstice is quickly approaching--the longest day of the year when we have a little more than 12 hours of daylight.

The day is also significant for caregivers for a much more serious reason. Melanie Perry with American Senior Communities and Anne Murray with the Alzheimer's Association appeared on FOX59 Morning News to discuss the upcoming "The Longest Day" event and the reason behind it.

Learn more about the fundraiser here.