Westfield Police looking for cyclist involved in road rage incident

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Westfield Police are trying to find a cyclist they say is responsible for a violent road rage incident.

It happened last week at the roundabout on E.161st St. and Carey Rd.

Now, police are trying to figure out exactly what happened. Police won't say what led to the road rage incident, but they're looking to talk to a cyclist who may have attacked a woman driving a car.

"We always ask that bicyclists always be mindful of the dangers a particular road my have," said Westfield Police Cpt. Charles Hollowell.

According to Indiana law, cyclists have the right to use bike lanes or the same lanes motorists use on the roads.

"A cyclist is able to take the full driving lane if they so desire. I do that because I feel safer that way, as opposed to hiding off to the right side of the lane. If I take the lane, I become more obvious," said Ed Fujawa with INDYCOG.

Fujawa said INDYCOG encourages cyclists to not engage in road rage incidents.

"Remain calm. Maintain your composure. Be respectful. Do not engage in violence with the motorist," he said.

Police also said the same. Westfield Police encourage both cyclists to not engage and ignore the person who may be attempting to create a road rage incident.

The man police are looking to speak to in the Westfield incident is described as being between 40-50 years old, 6',190 lbs., with dark facial scruff. He was riding a black and white bicycle and had on red and black spandex biking short and shirt.

Police reports indicate the crime committed could be battery, although the extent of the woman's injuries aren't being released.

If you know who the cyclist may be, call Westfield police at (317) 804-3200.