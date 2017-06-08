× Birth control recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pharmaceutical company is recalling birth control pills nationwide due to a packaging error that could lead to contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals sells the birth control tablets under the name Mibelas 24 Fe.

As a result of the packaging error, the FDA says the first four days of the birth control packet have four nonhormonal placebo tablets as opposed to the active tablets.

“Oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy,” read an FDA announcement.

The recalled product will have the lot number L600518 and an expiration date of May 2018. (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg.) However, because of the packaging error, the lot number and expiration date on the recalled product are no longer visible.

NDC Lot No Expiration 68180-911-11 (Wallet of 28 tablets)

68180-911-13 (Carton of 3 wallets) L600518 05/31/2018

“The reversing order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the tablets out of order,” said the FDA.

The pills were distributed across the U.S. to wholesalers, clinics and retail pharmacies.

Consumers who have the affected product should notify their physician and return the product to the pharmacy or place of purchase. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Lupin by phone 1-800-399-2561, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

Click here for more information regarding the recall.