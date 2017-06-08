× Body found in Fort Wayne river identified as ex-NFL, former IU football player James Hardy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found in a Fort Wayne river is that of 31-year-old James Hardy.

Police and rescue crews responded to a report of a body in the Maumee River at the Hosey Dam on Wednesday, WANE reports. An employee with the city’s water filtration plant was making his regular rounds when he made the discovery.

Hardy is a Fort Wayne native who played football at Indiana University from 2004 to 2007; he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills prior to graduation in 2008. He was released by the Bills in 2010 and picked up by the Buffalo Ravens for a short time. His NFL career ended in 2011.

Hardy’s cause and manner of death are still pending at this time.