Here comes the weekend and the heat isn’t far behind; Dry spell to persist

WEEKEND PLANS?
What an evening! Had a great time out at the annual St. Simon Festival earlier Thursday evening! It runs again Friday and Saturday night along with the Italian Street Festival near Fountain Square. Check them out if you can!
So many wonderful activities for the upcoming weekend and the weather will cooperate. But be prepared for warmer and more humid days.
ONE MORE MILD NIGHT
It's a beautiful moon overhead and will be fill officially early friday morning. With few high clouds inbound from northern Indiana mainly clear skies are still the rule.
Comfortably low humidity will continue through early Friday morning but Friday is the transition day to hot and sticky air. After early morning lows in the 40s we are will cool only to the middle 50s by early Friday - still a bonus for early June!
HERE COMES THE HEAT
The hottest spell of weather will arrive behind a passing warm front and take hold through the weekend. A upper level high pressure or 'HOT DOME' will develop and anchor over the eastern U.S. through early next week. The air sinks under the weights of the high and heats up. Hot and dry conditions could persist for several days over much of Indiana and the eastern U.S.
SLIM RAIN CHANCES - DRY SPELL TO PERSIST
The lack of rain is taking a toll on area lawns. There is just a slight chance of a scattered shower or t-storm Friday afternoon and evening but it is slim.
This is the driest stretch on 11 days for these dates since 1984 with only .02" of rainfall officially for Indianapolis. The last significant rain came race day on May 28th.