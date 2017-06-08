Here comes the weekend and the heat isn’t far behind; Dry spell to persist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEEKEND PLANS?

What an evening! Had a great time out at the annual St. Simon Festival earlier Thursday evening! It runs again Friday and Saturday night along with the Italian Street Festival near Fountain Square. Check them out if you can!

So many wonderful activities for the upcoming weekend and the weather will cooperate. But be prepared for warmer and more humid days.

ONE MORE MILD NIGHT

It's a beautiful moon overhead and will be fill officially early friday morning. With few high clouds inbound from northern Indiana mainly clear skies are still the rule.