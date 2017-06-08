× I-69 lane closures planned for concrete pavement repairs near Anderson

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. —Weather permitting, construction contractors plan to close the right lanes in both directions of Interstate 69 for concrete pavement repairs between State Road 38/Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. (Exit 222) and State Road 109/Scatterfield Road (Exit 226) Thursday night and lasting through this weekend.

Crews will close the right lane of northbound I-69 at mile 225 and the right lane of southbound I-69 at mile 223 starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday night to saw cut areas of pavement to be removed and replaced over the weekend. The lanes are expected to open before 6 a.m. on Friday.

The same left-lane closures will resume at 9 p.m. on Friday night and the lane will remain closed as crews remove pavement, pour new concrete and allow the new concrete time to cure through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 12th.