Motorcyclist critically injured in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Greenwood Thursday afternoon.

Police say the person’s bike struck a vehicle near the intersection of Madison Ave. and US 31 around 1 p.m.

The motorcyclist was then transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, with assistance from Indiana State Police.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.