New attraction at Indiana State Fair gives will give riders bird’s-eye view

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Getting from the Swine Barn to the Midway will be a breeze thanks to a new attraction at this year’s Indiana State Fair.

The Subaru Skyride will debut 2017, giving fairgoers a seven-minute ride that’ll take them about 35 feet into the air. The 90-chair aerial lift will go east and west in a continuous loop between the Swine Barn and the Midway. Riders can enter and exit at either location for a seven-minute journey above the fairgrounds.

A one-way ride costs $5 per rider. The chairs will carry two adults comfortably or two adults and a small child, organizers said. Riders must be at least 32 inches to ride with an accompanying adult or 48 inches to ride on their own.

North American Midway Entertainment (NAME), the same company that operates the Midway, will run the skyride, which gives fairgoers a bird’s-eye view.

“We are always seeking new opportunities to offer our fairgoers the best possible experience, and we believe this new attraction accomplishes that,” said Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. “We are grateful for the support of NAME for their investment in this endeavor and Subaru’s continued partnership with the Fair.”

Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., signed a two-year agreement to serve as title sponsor for the ride, which will be in operation for all 17 days of the Indiana State Fair.

“Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. (SIA) is proud to partner with a great Indiana institution, the Indiana State Fair, to bring Hoosiers another fun way to celebrate for many summers to come,” said Tom Easterday, senior executive vice president at SIA.

You can learn more about the ride at the State Fair’s website and follow progress on its construction with the hashtag #SubaruSkyride.

The fair runs from Aug. 4 through Aug. 20.