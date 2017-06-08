× Police investigating deadly shooting on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the east side early Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near East 10th Street and North Rural Street.

Police said the victim, and adult male, was found near the sidewalk. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Homicide detectives have been called.

IMPD said several witnesses were in the vicinity and were questioning them.

Police said it didn’t appear that the shooting was related to an earlier incident at 30th and Dearborn in which a person was shot in the leg.

