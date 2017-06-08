× State and local agencies investigates multiple reports of people throwing bricks and cars at cars

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Indiana State Police are working to track down the people responsible for throwing rocks and bricks at semi-trucks on I-465. These smashed in windshields show just how intense the impact was and police say this could have been a deadly incident. Now, we are learning that there are other departments dealing with similar cases.

“It sounded like a big boom, like an impact, like a big shock, it almost sounded like a gunshot hitting the car. Like a big crash,” said Evette Cureton.

Evette says she was driving near Franklin Road and Pendleton Pike when she saw a man wearing a gray hoodie throw a brick and several rocks at her car.

“He was just steady throwing,” said Cureton.

Just missing the seat where her eight and ten year old grandkids were sitting.

“It could have hit me in the face and we could have veered off the road and had an accident and we all could have been gone,” said Cureton.

Cureton and her grandkids were not hurt, but Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says her case is just one of a few his department is investigating.

“If somebody is driving down the road and their car is impacted by a projectile object like a rock or brick it is very dangerous,” said Deputy Chief Woodruff.

Lawrence Police is not the only department dealing with this. Thursday morning on I-465 South, Indiana State Police say eight semi-trucks had their windshields smashed by rocks that people were throwing when the trucks drove by.

“Even a small item at highway speeds can result in devastating injuries and can be deadly,” said Deputy Chief Woodruff.

Cureton says the main concern is safety. Worried someone will be hurt or killed if this does not stop.

“That is my biggest fear,” said Cureton.

Police do not have any suspects in custody for the incidents this week, but are continuing their investigation. Police say these suspects will face criminal charges.