Town Hall unites Colts with season ticket holders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts welcomed 2,000 season ticket holders to a first for the franchise: A Town Hall-style meeting, Thursday night at Clowes Hall on the Butler University campus.

“This is a really cool event,” said tight end Jack Doyle. “To see the die hard fans — the support they give us on Sunday is obvious and it’s so much appreciated.”

“The fans in the NFL are kinda what run this ship,” added kicker Adam Vinatieri. “That’s what we’re all here for: We love the fact that we have such great fans that come out and support us, not just here, but training camp and everywhere else.”

Former Colts quarterback Matt Hasselbeck hosted the event in front of a capacity crowd, welcoming Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Chuck Pagano, and a host of players on stage to speak on a myriad of topics, from the upcoming season to Andrew Luck’s shoulder (which Jim Irsay said is healing tremendously, the same response he gave during the NFL Draft).

They also made sure to thank the fans who came out to Clowes Hall.

“The fans are a huge part of what we do,” said defensive end Kendall Langford. “The energy, we feed off it. We love it. I don’t know if fans realize how important they are to the success of the team.”

The Colts wrap up their offseason workout program next week with a mandatory mini camp June 13-15.