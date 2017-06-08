× Two churches falls victim to smash and grab break-ins on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are investigating a smash and grab at a church on Indy’s near north side.

The break-in took place on Tuesday in broad daylight near 25th and College.

A side window on the Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist church is boarded up after thieves smashed the glass and ransacked the church office.

“The desk was turned over. Paper was all over the floor. It was a mess,” said pastor Terry Adams.

Pastor Adams says the suspects violently pried open and damaged desk drawers. The suspects even left blood stains on the wall before stealing electronics and cash.

“I really think it’s sad because most churches are here to help people. That’s what we’re designed to do,” said Adams.

Before leaving the suspects also tried to snatch a riding lawnmower and damaged a wall before giving up.

“They weren’t successful because it was just too wide to get out of the door,” said Adams.

Unfortunately, Rock of Ages isn’t the only church in the area to be broken into this week. Less than a half mile away, thieves broke into the New Covenant church two days prior.

It’s not clear if the two cases are connected, but either way pastor Adams has a message for the suspects who got away.

“I would tell them be more considerate about things that belong to other people,” said Adams.

To help deter any future break-ins, Adams bought several boxes of security cameras and began installing them around his church.

Although police didn’t have a good description of the suspects to give out, anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.