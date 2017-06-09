First inaugural CrimeCon comes to Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind --A celebration of motives, murder and mystery is now underway in downtown Indianapolis.

The inaugural CrimeCon convention looks at everything true crime. The weekend long event kicked off Friday morning at the JW Mariott.

“So this is our first one, we’re kind of going to learn with everybody else,” event organizer Kevin Balfe said.

During the event fans can experience everything from to escape rooms, to mock trials, book signings and talks with personalities like Nancy Grace.

Organizers say they chose Indianapolis for the first ever CrimeCon because it’s a city that knows how to host big events.

“I also love that it was so accessible for people that wanted to drive from major cities around here. If you go to Vegas pretty much everybody has to fly to Vegas. So I think Indy geographically and the type of people that live here are exactly what we wanted and so far it’s amazing” Balfe said.

There still are passes available for CrimeCon, they can be purchased at the venue or on the CrimeCon website.

The event will run through the end of the weekend.