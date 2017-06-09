× IMPD recovers 2 AK-47 rifles, AR-15 after Thursday night incident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police said four firearms are off the streets after an incident late Thursday night.

According to IMPD Southeast District, officers were called to 2900 Draper Street in response to a report of subjects in the area with guns.

Officers saw two men in an open field; when those suspects spotted the officers, they discarded several weapons and ran away. While the men were able to avoid capture, officers recovered the weapons left behind.

The haul included two AK-47 rifles, an AR-15 rifle and a .40-caliber handgun. The weapons are currently in the property room and police said they would test them for fingerprints and DNA.