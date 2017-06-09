× Indiana Voter Registration project, 12 employees charged with falsifying voter registration applications

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Voter Registration project and twelve of its employees are facing charges for allegedly falsifying voter registration applications.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said the applications were submitted to voter registration offices in Marion and St. Joseph counties. The charges don’t indicate any evidence that fraudulent ballots were cast in the November 2016 election or that voter fraud was committed.

“These allegations pertain to voter registration applications provided to county officials prior to the November election,” he commented. “Let me be clear that these are not allegations of voter fraud nor is there any evidence to suggest that voter fraud was the alleged motivation. Without regard to alleged motivation, the paramount concern is protecting the integrity of the electoral process, and intentional irregularities in voter registrations cannot be tolerated,” said Curry.

In August 2016, the Hendricks County Clerk reported to the Indiana State Police that the office had received voter registration applications submitted by the Indiana Voter Registration Project which appeared to have inconsistencies, missing information, and erroneous data when compared to the on-file registrations for voters.

During the course of the investigation, police served search warrants on multiple locations including the Indianapolis office of the Indiana Voter Registration Project.

Eventually, 56 Indiana counties were included in the investigation because the Indiana Voter Registration Project submitted applications in each of those counties.

Court documents show some of the employees thought they had a quota for applications.

“We do not believe this was a widespread effort to infringe voters, intentionally register ineligible individuals, or to impact the election. Instead we allege that a bad business practice led to illegal actions by the local association and these twelve individuals,” said Curry.

Investigators and prosecutors concluded there was enough evidence to warrant criminal charges.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office says Holiday Burke is accused of creating and submitting voter registration applications that she knew were forged or fictitious. She faces charges of procuring or submission of false, fictitious, or fraudulent voter registration application and counterfeiting. Burke is also accused of refusing to complete affidavits that are required if applications are believed to contain false information.

Glynn Parish is accused of knowingly submitting voter registration applications known to be false or fraudulent in St. Joseph County and accepting at least one application from an applicant knowing it contained false information.

Parish faces charges of procuring or submission of false, fictitious, or fraudulent voter registration application and perjury.

The following ten people are accused of procuring or submitting voter registration applications known to be false, fictitious or fraudulent in Marion County:

Dallila Alexander

Makayla Colbert

Valerie Franklin

Kylee Garrett

Tiara Kurtz

Claude Nash

Tina Pace

Tonya Trotter

Kiziah Tyler

Jasmin Young

Each is being charged with procuring or submission of false, fictitious, or fraudulent voter registration application and perjury.

The Indiana Voter Registration Project is being charged with procuring or submission of false, fictitious, or fraudulent voter registration application and counterfeiting. If convicted, the court could fine the association $10,000.