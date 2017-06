Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's a case that kept many of us glued to the TV.

Steven Avery is the man at the center of the hit Netflix documentary, "Making a Murderer." Now, his lawyer claims the ex-boyfriend of murder victim, Teresa Halbach, is the real killer.

The twist comes as the prosecutor in that case is in Indy for a first-ever crime convention.

We spoke with Ken Kratz about the case and his appearance at the weekend's CrimeCon.