Members of central Indiana religious community speak out against anti-Muslim billboard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Members of the central Indiana religious community will condemn what they call a “divisive” anti-Muslim billboard posted on I-465 this week.

Officials from the Center for Interfaith Cooperation (CIC) will also address the rise of anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate crimes across the U.S.

The billboard on the east side of Indianapolis caught the eyes of drivers on southbound I-465 near the Washington Street exit. It claims to list the traits of the “perfect man,” but critics of the billboard say it denigrates the prophet Muhammad.

Islamic leaders said the sign lacked context and feared it would further stoke anti-Muslim fervor.

Our media partners at the IndyStar traced the billboard to a firm called LightPoint Impressions. Don Woodsmall, who was listed as a principal on the firm’s website, provided the publication with a 500-word statement in response to questions about the sign.

Woodsmall’s statement said he sold the ad to a “group of patriotic Americans” who were denied advertising by national companies.

“Their desire, born out of love and not hate, is to launch a national conversation,” Woodsmall said in the statement provided to the IndyStar.