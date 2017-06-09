PHOTOS | Elegance takes flight during Zoobilation 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Zoo transformed into a “tropical adventure” on Friday for Zoobilation 2017.

The zoo hosts the largest and most anticipated black-tie fundraiser each year to raise money for its animal conservation mission. Last year they raised more than $2.2 million.

The special event attracts about 5,500 “party animals” for an evening of live music and dancing, specialty drinks, and indulgent cuisine from over 70 top restaurants in central Indiana. In total, 300,000 food samples will be handed out, and the restaurants donate everything to help with the zoo’s mission.

This year the zoo is celebrating the arrival of the macaws! FOX59 and CBS4 are proud media sponsors of Zoobilation 2017.

