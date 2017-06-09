× Police looking for suspect in tire, rim thefts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- Police are on the look out for a man they said may be responsible for stealing more than 30 tires and rims.

IMPD Northwest District officers said he’s targeting tire shops, car dealerships and business fleet vehicles. Big O Tires on W. 86th St. said they’ve been hit multiple times the last month and a half.

The store said someone is taking the tires and rims off of cars and using an old rim or cinder block to hold the car up.

“We work our tails off to get this business up and going and get people to trust us and people don’t like seeing their cars up on blocks, so yeah, it’s a pretty big impact so let’s hope we can get this all under control,” Darryl Sutton, the store’s sales representative, said.

Northwest district police said they’re looking for a bald, heavy set man driving a blue, 4-door Hyundai Elantra. He’ll have tools needed to remove tires and rims in his vehicle and items to prop up vehicles after the tires and rims have been removed. If you have any information, call police or Central Indiana Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.