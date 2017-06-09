× Police searching for suspects after T-Mobile store robbed in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Police in Speedway are looking for two suspects after they allegedly robbed a T-Mobile store at gunpoint Thursday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., police were called to a T-Mobile store in the 6100 block of Crawfordsville Rd. on a report of a robbery.

Store employees reported that the suspects entered the store, pulled out a handgun and then robbed the store of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The suspects reportedly placed the stolen goods in a blue trash can and fled the scene.

Authorities were not able to locate the suspects.

No employees or customers were injured during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or the Speedway Police Department crime tip line at 317-246-5300.