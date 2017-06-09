× President Trump to hold press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis

President Donald Trump will take questions from reporters a day after former FBI Director James Comey accused him of lying in stunning testimony.

Trump has scheduled a joint news conference for Friday around 2:45 p.m. with visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

He’ll also be participating in an infrastructure event at the Department of Transportation and holding meetings with his Romanian counterpart before departing for New Jersey, where he’ll spend the weekend at one if his properties.

Comey asserted Thursday that Trump fired him because of the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Comey also bluntly accused the White House of spreading “lies, plain and simple.”

We’ll live stream the joint press conference here.