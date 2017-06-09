REVIEW: The Mummy

Review by Dustin Heller

The Mummy is the new action/horror movie starring Tom Cruise which officially kicks off the “Dark Universe” for Universal Pictures. The Dark Universe is a new series of films that will revive some classic monster characters for a new generation. Along with The Mummy , Universal has already announced the The Invisible Man starring Johnny Depp and Frankenstein’s Monster starring Javier Bardem for future release.

The Mummy is directed and co-written by Alex Kurtzman who is one of the best writers working in Hollywood today. Co-starring alongside Tom Cruise are Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, Marwan Kenzari, and Russell Crowe. The Mummy is rated PG-13 for violence, action and scary images, and for some suggestive content and partial nudity.

When a couple of wartime scavengers steal a buried treasure map in Iraq, they stumble upon the tomb of the ancient Egyptian goddess, Ahmanet. Ahmanet made a deal with the devil centuries earlier to gain eternal life by promising to give the evil one a human form. In order to do this, she killed her mother and father along with her baby brother. Just before the ceremony of eternal life was complete, Ahmanet was taken captive and mummified alive.

Now that her tomb has been released from the underground prison, she has come back to life to fulfill her legacy. In order to do so, she must stab and kill her chosen one with a special dagger that is buried in London. Her chosen one just happens to be Nick Morton, one of the scavengers, who must now travel around the globe to stop Ahmanet and break the curse before it’s too late.

I hate to say it, but the Dark Universe is off to a rocky start and will need to put together a much better movie than The Mummy for this franchise to take flight. There were a number of problems with the movie, but the most glaring was a lack of identity. It started off as an action/adventure film in the vein of Indiana Jones but then quickly went off the rails. From there, it became somewhat of a horror movie with a few laughs, but eventually it was nothing more than an overdone zombie movie by the end.

Over the course of the movie’s almost two hour run time, it seemed as if nothing ever really happened. The plot was as empty as any I’ve seen all year. You’d think with of the lack of story, the CGI and action would be off the charts. You’d be wrong! Aside from a big sand storm or three and the zombie mummies, the special effects were lackluster.

I’m sure the studio is banking on Tom Cruise’s star power to sell tickets because even they have to know that this movie is a clunker. I like the idea of a new world of gods and monsters, and I am rooting for the Dark Universe to be successful, but they’ve got a lot of ground to make up with The Mummy faltering out of the gate.

Grade: D