Sherman previews this year’s Zoobilation at the Indianapolis Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday marks Zoobilation at the Indianapolis Zoo, and those of us at FOX59/CBS4 are proud to be the exclusive media partner for the event!

Zoobilation touted as the state’s largest and most anticipated black-tie fundraiser. It falls on the second Friday of June each year. This year's event sold out in record fashion!

Sherman got a behind-the-scenes look at preparation for the fundraiser.

The theme for this year's event is "Tropical Adventure" and those in attendance will get their first glimpse at the zoo's new "Magnificent Macaws" exhibit.

Learn more from our special Zoobilation section or at the Indianapolis Zoo's website.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video