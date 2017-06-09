Temperatures are heating up through the weekend

Good morning everyone! We are looking at a few more clouds today with a front sitting north of the area. The front could also spark off spotty showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. Most of the precipitation will be focused in northern Indiana.

Temperatures are heating up today and continue to warm right through the start of next week. This afternoon highs will top out in the lower 80s.

It is looking beautiful for Zoobilation this evening! A light breeze, partly cloudy skies, and mild.

Southerly winds and high pressure boost temperatures and humidity levels this weekend and even into the start of the next week! Our next chance for rain and storms arrives mid week.