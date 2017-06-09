The Colts host their seventh annual Habitat for Humanity Panel Build

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, IND -- The horseshoe is dropping the hammer at their seventh annual Habitat for Humanity Panel Build.

The Indianapolis Colts teamed up with Stanley Security to start building the new home at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center with more than 100 volunteers total.

Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano and General Manager Chris Ballard got to work alongside the future homeowner, Dionna Dowdell

“They’re here for me and my family to have a house of our own, and I’m trying not to cry, because I’m a crier, but this is amazing, so touching,” Dowdell said.

“You have to work and earn the right to have one of these homes and she’s busted her tail for the last couple years doing that and obviously she’s overwhelmed with joy,” Pagono said.

Dowdell's new Habitat house is set to be finished by September.