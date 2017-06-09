× Woman acquitted of murder, robbery charges in connection with Bloomington man’s killing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A jury acquitted a Bloomington woman on murder and robbery charges in connection with a man’s 2016 death.

Jurors deliberated for more than four hours Thursday night before returning a not guilty verdict for Christina Harmon.

Police arrested her in March, six months after the death of 66-year-old Donald Gentry, who was found beaten to death at his mobile home in September 2016.

Investigators said Harmon told them she was with the 63-year-old John Griffin on the night Gentry was killed. Griffin is charged with murder in the case and faces a trial next month.

Investigators said Harmon and Griffin went to Gentry’s home to buy drugs. Harmon had been accused of telling Griffin where Gentry hid the drugs and the location of a hammer he could use as a weapon.

Harmon told investigators that she and Griffin went to Bloomington’s Motel 6 and tossed a bloody brick over a fence; police later found the brick and hammer from Gentry’s porch at the location.

Harmon admitted to police that she was at the scene but said she was sitting in a parked vehicle when Griffin killed Gentry. She claimed she didn’t have anything to do with Gentry’s death.