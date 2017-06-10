× Friday night accident on highway 31 diverts traffic

CARMEL, Ind. — An accident investigation team was called to the scene of a late Friday night crash on US-31 SB near mile marker 129.

Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to reports of an accident with injury under the 146th street overpass.

The accident was a head-on collision between a Chevy Sonic and a Dodge Ram that was hauling a cargo trailer.

As a result of the accident, all lanes were closed for 2 hours and traffic was diverted northbound onto the 146th street exit.

The conditions of the occupants of the vehicles are unknown.

We will update the story as more information is made available.