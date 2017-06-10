× ‘Game of Thrones’ to have supersized episode

Winter will be both long and short this year.

The coming season of “Game of Thrones” will include its longest episode in the history of the HBO drama clocking in at almost 90 minutes, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

The publication reported Season 7 will contain an episode running 50 minutes — the show’s shortest.

“GOT” fans are going to want all the time they can get as the new season features only seven episodes, instead of a more typical 10.

Over on Twitter, there is much excitement for the return of the popular series.

“Game of Thrones” starts back on July 16.