× Hot and increasingly humid this coming week in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It’s been another hot day with highs back in the low to mid-80s. It’s also been rather breezy with peak gusts up to near 25 mph in Indy.

If you’re still wanting to go to the pool this evening, temperatures are forecast in the 80s through 7 p.m.

We’ll have a clear sky tonight with lows in the mid-60s and south, southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday will bring gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon with sunshine and highs near 90. Heat indices will be in the low 90s when you factor in dew points in the low 60s.

Should we reach 90 degrees Sunday, it will be the first time all year and the first time in Indy since Sept. 7, 2016.

Have a way to keep cool this week as highs are forecast in the low 90s. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s by the middle of the week as the air becomes more humid. We’ll have a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. –Danielle Dozier