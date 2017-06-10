Indy tattoo artists featured on Spike TV`s “Ink Master”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Now in its 9th season, Spike TV's "Ink Master" is a reality competition show showcasing the talents of tattoo artists from across the nations.

This season, the show is switching things up a bit, featuring pairs of artists from the same shop. Indy's very own April Nicole Stead and Dane Smith of Artistic Skin Design & Body Piercing are competing for the prize of $200,000 and the title of "Master Shop."

The duo stopped by our morning show to tell us about their experience, and what we can look forward to on this season of Ink Master. You can watch them compete on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on Spike TV.