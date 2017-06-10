× Police: Muncie man arrested for battery on officer, DUI and drug possession

MUNCIE, Ind. – Delaware County Conservation Officers arrested a Muncie man Friday after he allegedly attempted to flee after a traffic stop.

Eddie Vance, 57, was arrested after officers reportedly saw him operating a moped with no license plate near the area of Jackson St. and Ohio Ave.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, Vance reportedly crashed the moped and fled on foot. When police caught up with him, he alledgelly fought with them and bit one of the officers.

A taser was used twice with no reported effect. Two anonymous citizens reportedly stepped in to help officers subdue Vance.

He was found to be in possession of cocaine and heroin.

He was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital before being booked into Delaware County Jail on charges of DUI, resisting law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

He also had 9 active warrants issued for his arrest.