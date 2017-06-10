× Teen arrested for allegedly shooting man following argument

INDIANAPOLIS—Metro Police say they believe a simple argument escalated and led to a senseless shooting Saturday afternoon on the city’s southwest side.

Just before 12:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 5100 block of Milhouse Road on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found 27-year-old Daniel Cook laying on the garage floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cook was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

The 16-year-old suspect initially fled the scene and police set up a perimeter.

About one half hour later, the suspect, still armed, was spotted by officers and was apprehended with the help of police dogs.

Police arrested a 16-year-old male on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. The suspect is charged as a juvenile and has been taken to the Juvenile Intake Center.