Temperatures heating up this weekend

Happy Saturday! High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the next few days. That means a streak of sunny dry days, perfect for all of the events this weekend!

Temperatures are on the rise, mid 80s today and upper 80s Sunday. The UV index is at a 9 today, so don’t forget the sunblock and stay hydrated. Southwesterly winds pick up during the afternoon hours, becoming a bit breezy.

Perfect conditions for the Indians game tonight!

Humidity is also increasing, Monday & Tuesday will not only be hot, but muggy as well. Best chance for rain and storms arrives Wednesday into Thursday.