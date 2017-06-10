× Two houses damaged in Saturday morning blaze

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, authorities responded to reports of a house fire near Fountain Square in downtown Indianapolis.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived to the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue to a house with visible flames coming out of it.

The fire started in a vacant home and then spread next door to an occupied house.

Police say the man living there was woken up by a passerby who saw the fire on the back of the houses.

The man and his cat got out of the house unharmed.

There was damage to both houses, but most of the damage was to the vacant home.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.