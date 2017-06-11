× Air Quality Alert today, hot and humid Sunday

Good Sunday morning! An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Marion and surrounding counties, in effect today and Monday. If you have any respiratory issues you will want to minimize your time outdoors.

Sunny, breezy and toasty for the Indians game at 1:35pm this afternoon.

Temperatures continue to heat up, reaching into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Humidity levels are also on the rise over the next few days. Monday through Wednesday heat index values will be in the mid 90s. It is important to stay hydrated!

Our next chance of rain and storms arrives Tuesday afternoon, continuing through Thursday. Another system moves in over the weekend bringing more opportunities for precipitation.