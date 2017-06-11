× Andrew Luck and Riley Children’s Health close out Change The Play Camp Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Andrew Luck and Riley’s Children’s Hospital teamed up once again for the Change The Play football game this weekend.

Luck spent Sunday in Fort Wayne at the University of Saint Francis, where he was joined by fellow Colts’ quarterback Stephen Morris, experts from Riley Children’s, USF student-athletes and volunteers from IU Health.

Over the course of Saturday and Sunday in Columbus and Fort Wayne, Change The Play welcomed in roughly 1,000 kids, aged 5-to-13.

The kids learned what it takes be in charge of their own health. The Change The Play program was designed to teach kids how to make good decisions when it comes to health, fitness and overall wellness.

Kids ran through drills, learned about nutrition and health, and– most importantly– had fun while visiting six unique stations on the football field.

“It’s been awesome,” Luck added. “Columbus yesterday, Fort Wayne today— I want (the kids) to leave thinking, “I just had a really fun time.” Two, I want them to be tired and worn out, and three, I hope they just learn something about taking charge of their own health.”

This is the fifth year for the Change The Play program and the fourth summer offering free summer camps across Indiana.