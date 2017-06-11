× Authorities in Fishers find man who reportedly drowned in Saxony Lake

FISHERS, Ind. – Authorities in Fishers spent Sunday searching for a man at Saxony Lake after a reported drowning call.

Authorities recovered the body of a male just after 8:00 p.m.

Police say that they were told a man went swimming and disappeared in the water after 3:00 p.m.

According to police, the man was on his paddle board and fell off.

The scene is was near IU-Health Saxony Hospital in Fishers.

We will update this story as we receive more information.