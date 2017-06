× Authorities in Fishers searching for man who potentially drowned

FISHERS, Ind. – Authorities in Fishers are searching for a man at Saxony Lake Sunday after a reported drowning call.

Police say that they were told a man went swimming a disappeared in the water before 3:30 p.m.

The scene is near IU-Health Saxony Hospital in Fishers.

