IN Focus: Holcomb travels to DC, next week to Europe

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) will head overseas next week, after returning from a trip to Washington, DC on Thursday.

Holcomb and INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness spent the day in the nation’s capital, as part of a group meeting with President Donald Trump dealing with his administration’s infrastructure proposal.

President Trump is working to build support for the $1 trillion plan he’s launching this week. The president has already claimed that the work will be completed ahead of schedule and under budget.