One dead in south side shooting, another shot multiple times

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a Sunday morning shooting on the south side.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to the 7200 block of Creekbrook Drive in response to a person shot.

When authorities arrived at the Southport Crossing Apartments, they found a woman dead and another man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Eskinazi in serious condition.

Police believe that this was likely a robbery gone wrong.

The suspect was a male dressed in all black with a mask on.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information on this shooting to call police immediately, or contact crime stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say there was a second incident at the apartment complex.

Looking back on our records, there was a man’s body found along a creek behind an apartment complex near Highway 31 and Southport Road.

The man, 31-year-old Kobi Walden, was pronounced dead at the scene, and was later found to have died from multiple gunshot wounds.

It is unknown whether these two incidents were related.