Testing shows no health threat at old Richmond hospital complex

RICHMOND, Ind. — Testing at the site of an abandoned hospital complex in eastern Indiana has found it contains no materials that pose a public health threat.

A report by an environmental testing firm hired by Reid Health shows potentially hazardous materials previously found at the Richmond site, including arsenic and lead, aren’t present at levels that would threaten health.

That report on the former Reid Hospital property was submitted last fall to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

IDEM spokesman Barry Sneed tells The Palladium-Item the state agency won’t be reaching any conclusions on the hospital site until it receives additional information it’s requested from Reid Health and the testing company.

The 74-acre site has sat unused since the hospital moved to a new location in 2008.