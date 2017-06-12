× Ball State selling bricks from demolished LaFollette Complex to raise money for scholarships

MUNCIE, Ind. – The demolition of Ball State’s LaFollette Complex marked an end to an era, but those who called it home can now keep a piece with them.

The university’s Office of Housing and Residence Life is selling bricks from the former dorm for $75 each. The price may seem high for an old brick, but all funds raised from the “Lafollette Brick Project” will go directly to student scholarships at Ball State.

“The LaFollette Brick Project gives students, faculty, staff and alumni the opportunity to own a piece of Ball State history and support scholarships for students at the same time,” reads the school’s website.

The nine-story-tall complex opened in 1967 during the nationwide expansion in higher education to accommodate baby boomers. Crews started tearing it down last Thursday.

Click here to learn how you purchase a brick.

The school says “your brick will be shipped in 1-2 weeks and you should receive it via USPS within 3-4 weeks.”