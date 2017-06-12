× City hopes community councils offer ‘layer of accountability’ to police efforts this summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Police know the summer months bring higher rates of violent crime. That’s why the mayor, along with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), met with community leaders to discuss a re-emphasized outreach portion of law enforcement.

“Indianapolis is in the midst of dramatic winds of change,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “For every headline that praises our evolving economy, other headlines tell the tale of a city facing unprecedented levels of violence.”

There have been 66 reported homicides to date in 2017.

City leaders and law enforcement say they are putting the focus on community engagement to better police and better prevent violent crime.

Community councils will now work hand-in-hand with police officers to inform and guide the city’s public safety efforts. IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said they no longer want to rely simply on “blanket law enforcement activities.” Instead, Roach said they want these councils to engage a dialogue to create impactful changes to meet the needs of each community.

Each of the city’s districts has its own community council that will meet throughout the summer months.

The North District has already implemented many of these outreach strategies, according to district commander, Josh Barker.

Since September of 2016, Barker said officers have been sitting down with an apartment complex “plagued” by narcotics deals and nonfatal shootings. The complex sits near 38th Street and Meridian St. on the north side of the city.

Barker said officers have focused attention on talking to the people living in the apartment complex over several months, through covert and overt actions, to investigate and fight some of the crime going on there. The results of the months of work, culminated just this past week with multiple arrests.

Officials said they hope the community councils provide a “layer of accountability” between police and the people they’re charged with keeping safe, and open a safe dialogue for concerns and proposed improvements.

Officials also plan on better engaging local youth, especially in the summer months, through advocacy, community initiatives and events, and expanded communication.

“The vision we have for a safe Indianapolis is always easier to speak of than it is to live,” said Hogsett. “Each one of us is here with the promise that we will pursue an end to this violence with the utmost diligence.”