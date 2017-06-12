Conagra recalls 700,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee pasta, other products

Conagra Brands recalled more than 700,000 pounds of canned Chef Boyardee pasta and other products because of a mistake on the label.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the canned pasta may contain milk, which wasn’t listed on the products’ labels.

The problem was discovered on June 6 when an ingredient supplier notified the company that bread crumbs used to make the products may contain milk that hadn’t been declared. The affected products were made between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12. They include:

131,718 pounds of Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs

71,614 pounds of Del Pino’s Spaghetti & Meatballs

38,31180 pounds of Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs

22,064 pounds of Food Hold Spaghetti and Meatballs

21,975 pounds of Essential Everyday Spaghetti with Meatballs

414,424 pounds of Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells and Meatballs

The products were packaged in 14.75 oz. cans, with the Chef Boyardee products bearing the package code 2100700500 and a use-by date of Dec. 26, 2018. The USDA said all other affected products have a package code of 2100701200 and a use-by date of Jan. 2, 2019.

All products have the establishment number “EST. 794M” inside the USDA inspection mark.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra customer service at 1-866-213-1245. You can learn more information at the USDA website.