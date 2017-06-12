× Gov. Holcomb announces Christopher Goff as next associate justice for Indiana Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his pick for a vacancy on the state Supreme Court Monday.

Holcomb announced Christopher Michael Goff as the Indiana Supreme Court’s next associate justice.

“To select a member of our state’s highest court is a great responsibility, one I am humbled to make on behalf of Indiana’s citizens.” Gov. Holcomb said. “I am glad to share that we have an outstanding appointment in Christopher Goff. He has profound respect for the Constitution and the rights and principles embodied within it. What’s more, he is a critical, forward thinker with the ability to relate to everyday Hoosiers. These qualities make him uniquely qualified to serve.”

Goff, 45, was appointed to the Wabash County Superior Court in 2005, where he maintains a general civil and criminal docket. He earned his undergraduate degree at Ball State University in 1994 and his law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law in 1996.

Indiana’s Judicial Nominating Commission chose county judges Vicki Carmichael, Christopher Goff and Matthew Kincaid in April as finalists for the vacancy created by Justice Robert Rucker’s retirement from the court. Holcomb commended them for their work.

“The Indiana Judiciary welcomes Christopher Goff to the Supreme Court,” said Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush. “The legal profession and his local community already know of Judge Goff’s superb legal abilities; now the entire state will benefit from his wisdom and integrity. He is a faithful servant to the Constitution and the laws of our great state and nation. Governor Holcomb and his team have our gratitude for the tremendous work they put into the appointment of Indiana’s 110th Justice.”

Justice Robert Rucker announced in January that he had decided to retire five years before reaching the court’s mandatory retirement age of 75. He was named to the court in 1999 by Democratic Gov. Frank O’Bannon, becoming only its second black justice ever.

His replacement will mean all five of the court’s justices have been appointed since 2010 by Republican governors.