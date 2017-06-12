× Heat rolls on but storm chances are beginning to creep back in

Hot times…summer in the city! The weather remains fairly unchanged…hot, sticky and for most, rain free. We will again today see a quick rise in temperatures through early afternoon, as highs should peak out near 90°! The combination of heat, humidity and lack of wind flow will create another air quality alert day. Southwest winds will freshen mid afternoon to help out a bit!

Over the next few days, hot times will continue, but there are indications that the atmosphere overhead will become a bit more unstable. This could entice some storm chances daily, especially when the temperatures are peaking out! So daily afternoon storm chances become part of the program through Thursday and we could use it!