Heat rolls on with scattered storms expected Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Monday afternoon! Indianapolis officially hit 90 degrees for the first time this year. Last year the city reached 90 degrees on June 11. Heat indices are ranging from the low to mid-90s this afternoon so if you're spending any extended period of time outdoors drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, take frequent breaks and wear light-colored clothing. Don't forget about your pets too!

Tonight's lows will be in the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower can't be ruled out south of Indianapolis through this evening. Tuesday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The strongest may produce heavy rainfall and small hail. Highs will top out near 90 degrees. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday will also bring storm chances with highs near 90 and heat indices in the mid-90s.

It's going to be a hot and humid week so be prepared! --Danielle Dozier